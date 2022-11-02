Again, Ortom Calls for Arrest of Miyetti Allah Members – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh In Makurdi

Benue state government has called on security agencies in Nigeria to quickly arrest Miyetti Allah in order to stop banditry in the country.

This plea was contained in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Media and Publicity, Mr Terver Akase, in response to a statement credited to the leadership of Miyetti Allah that the governor is profiling them as terrorists.

He said the statement credited to the Fulani socio-cultural group known as Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in which it accused Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom of profiling Fulanis and confiscating their cattle for auction.

“This is not the first time that the group has launched a smear campaign against Governor Ortom. Miyetti Allah groups have marked the governor, not only for victimization and vilification, but also for elimination. They don’t hide their evil intentions each time they speak about Governor Ortom.

” The groups…