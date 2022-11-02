Atiku Will Rescue Nigeria from Most Incompetent Leaders in History, Momodu Tells APC – THISDAYLIVE

Director of Strategic Communications, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, Chief Dele Momodu, has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are fully ready to recover Nigeria from the hands of the most incompetent leaders in the history of the country.

Responding in a statement Wednesday to remarks made by the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, that the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku, cannot unite Nigeria when “he has not united his own political party”, Momodu said he believes Shettima made the remarks “in a moment of deliberate amnesia.”

He accused Shettima of pointing fingers at the specks in another man’s eyes while ignoring the logs in his own eyes, noting that the APC is in total disarray with prominent members of the party apologising to Nigerians for the unmitigated disaster foisted on the country in 2015.

The statement read: “We have…