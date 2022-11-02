Cisco to Provide Digital Skills Training for 25m Learners – THISDAYLIVE

Cisco has announced its goal to provide digital skills training to25 million learners over the next ten years through its Cisco Networking Academy programme.

It is estimated that by 2025, 97 million new jobs will be created due to advances in technology and automation. Cisco is helping millions of people around the globe gain access to those jobs by empowering the workforce of the future with education and career opportunities through its Networking Academy.

Founded in 1997, the Cisco Networking Academy is celebrating its 25th anniversary.Itcontinues to be one of the longest-standing IT skills-to-jobs programme sin the world. The Cisco Networking Academy provides high-quality IT courses, learning simulators, and hands-on learning opportunities via a learning platform to support instructors and engage learners in 190 countries.To date, over 17.5 million global learners have taken Cisco Networking Academy courses to gain digital skills.

Majority of the…