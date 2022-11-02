Court Adjourns Ex-Guinness Officials’ Suit till December 6 – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The alleged case of wrongful dismissal brought against Guinness Nigeria Plc by its former employee, Ntima Chika Anya, before Justice K. D. Damulak of the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Akure, Ekiti State, was yesterday adjourned till December 6, 2022.

Anya sued the firm over what he termed wrongful termination of his appointment as a Territory Manager (llorin/Offa Territory, Ilorin Sales Area), demanding N100million as damages for the alleged unlawful sacking.

The defendants in the suit are: Guinness Nigeria Plc and Moshood Adejoro, who was his former Line Manager (an employee with the firm till date).

Anya, represented by Durodoluwa Oyeyiola of the Legal Aid Council, is praying the court to hold that his sacking on October 30, 2020, didn’t follow due process; his restriction from proper medical attention/denial of opportunity to go on annual leave even after presentation of medical report from the hospital which…