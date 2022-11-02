Court Issues Bench Warrant against Former Guber Aspirant – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt
A Chief Magistrates Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has issued a bench warrant as well as a warrant of arrest against a one-time governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Walter Ubaka Okeke.
The former gubernatorial aspirant is facing a trial in suit number PMC/884c/2022, which bothers on alleged stealing of oil drilling pipes and many heavy duty equipment worth over N800 million.
The accused, a native of Enugu village in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra, but resident in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, allegedly committed the offense in Rivers.
Part of the suit filed by the Commissioner of Police on May 27, 2022, stated that: “You, Walter Ubaka Okeke, and others now at large, did conspire to commit felony to wit: stealing; and therefore committed an offence punishable under Section 516A of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37 Vol 2, Laws of Rivers State.”
The suit further mentioned the value of the…
Source: Thisday Newspaper