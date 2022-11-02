Court Issues Bench Warrant against Former Guber Aspirant – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Chief Magistrates Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has issued a bench warrant as well as a warrant of arrest against a one-time governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Walter Ubaka Okeke.

The former gubernatorial aspirant is facing a trial in suit number PMC/884c/2022, which bothers on alleged stealing of oil drilling pipes and many heavy duty equipment worth over N800 million.

The accused, a native of Enugu village in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra, but resident in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, allegedly committed the offense in Rivers.

Part of the suit filed by the Commissioner of Police on May 27, 2022, stated that: “You, Walter Ubaka Okeke, and others now at large, did conspire to commit felony to wit: stealing; and therefore committed an offence punishable under Section 516A of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37 Vol 2, Laws of Rivers State.”

The suit further mentioned the value of the…