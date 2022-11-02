FG has Contigency Plan to Prevent Food Shortage, Says Minister  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government on Wednesday disclosed that arrangements have been put in place to forestall food shortage in the wake of losses recorded in the farms as a result of recent flood disaster that ravaged the country.

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Mohammed Abubakar, made this known while speaking with newsmen at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

The minister also talked about FEC’s approval of a memorandum presented by his ministry for the Revised Comprehensive Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Nigeria (the Animal Component).

Abubakar listed multiple dry season farming and other measures as part of government’s plans to mitigate the losses to the floods.

Asked if the federal government had any plan to forestall food shortage, as had been…