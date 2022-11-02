FG Lacks Adequate Funding to Tackle Fake News, Says Lai Mohammed – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade, in Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said his ministry was incapacitated in the war against fake news, disinformation and hate speech currently ravaging Nigeria.

Mohammed stated this during the 2023 budget defence session of his Ministry and relevant agencies under it.

The ministry had an engagement with the Senate Committee on Information.

He said the recent terror alert raised in Nigeria by the United States of America, United Kingdom and others, gave the nation’s economy a devastating blow.

The minister also appealed to the Committee that his ministry required adequate funding to fight fake news, disinformation and hate speech.

According to him, the recent terror alert raised in Nigeria by the United States of America, United Kingdom was part of fake news.

He said, “If there is any Ministry that should be adequately funded and not suffer from yearly budget cuts, it is the…