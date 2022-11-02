I Will End Fuel Subsidy – THISDAYLIVE

Shettima: We’ll Retire Atiku to Dubai

• Declares former VP is a bottled water seller, not businessman

Segun James and Dike Onwuamaeze

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu yesterday assured business leaders in the country that if elected in the February 2023 election, he would phase out Nigeria’s controversial petroleum subsidy regime.

He also told members of the private sector that his administration would reinvent Nigeria’s industrialisation and make the country a leader in the fourth industrial revolution by accelerating the production of made-in-Nigeria goods.

Tinubu declared these yesterday in Lagos during a town hall meeting with the business community/organise private sector (OPS).

“I am determined to give you affordable and reliable power to light the entire economy as we cannot produce without constant electricity. We have what it takes to bring it to you all; we have the gas, sun,…