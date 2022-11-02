Ignore Five Govs, Lose 2023 Presidential Election – THISDAYLIVE

•2015 and 2023 are two different scenarios, says Dele Momodu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has warned the leadership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) to address the grievances of some hurt members of the party, particularly the aggrieved five governors, or forget the 2023 presidential election. Ortom said this yesterday in Makurdi during the inauguration of the Benue PDP Campaign Council.

But the PDP Presidential Campaign Council responded by telling Ortom not to compare the circumstances that led to the defection of five governors of the party to All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2015 elections to the current crisis in PDP spawned by seemingly irreconcilable differences between party and Rivers State Governor Nyrsom Wike and his loyalists. The problem started since Wike failed to get the vice presidential running mate.

Wike and four of his colleagues, Ortom, Seyi Makinde (Oyo),…