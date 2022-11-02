Kwankwaso Unveils Blueprint, Promises Improved Security, Better Education, Restructuring, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has unveiled his blueprint for the development of Nigeria if elected at the 2023 general election.

Kwankwaso unveiled the document in Abuja, yesterday, where he promised to restore and reposition the country towards greatness, where all citizens would maximise their potential and live in peace, justice and unity.

The former Minister of Defence promised to rejig the nation’s security architecture by increasing the number of personnel in the Nigeria Police and Armed Forces to at least million each.

He said he would provide enough manpower for tackling the deteriorating security situation of the country and provide job opportunities for youths that would be recruited into the security forces.

“In a country of over 200 million citizens and with a Police force of less than 230,000 personnel and an Armed Forces of less than 250,000 men…