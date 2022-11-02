Marginalisation Fueling Insecurity in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the continuous marginalisation of the majority Nigerians, especially, from the South-South region will increase the challenge of insecurity being experienced in the country.

He said peace and security would remain elusive across Nigeria if the majority tribes, and those who thought they had dominance over others continued to marginalise them.

Wike asserted that, for there to be an enduring future for Nigeria, all Nigerians must see themselves as equal stakeholders in the project called Nigeria.

Speaking at Government House, Port Harcourt, when the management of New Telegraph Newspaper, led by the Managing Director and Editor- in-Chief, Mr. Ayodele Aminu,presented its letter nominating him as the Political Icon of the Year, 2022, he said, “The problem in this country today is not only as a result of the banditry or kidnapping, no. Part of the issue that has to do with…