Media Critical to Free, Fair, Credible Elections, Says Malami – THISDAYLIVE

•Vows FG will bring perpetrators of violence against journalists, others to book

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami has reiterated the crucial role the media alongside other critical stakeholders play in the conduct of a free and fair elections.

Malami also said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to end all forms of violence meted out to journalists and other election monitoring groups as well as the electorate in order to sustain and deepen the nation’s democracy.

The AGF was speaking at the opening of the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists with the theme: “Media, Civil Society and Violence-free Election in Nigeria”

More than 500 media practitioners from various media organisations in the country are participating at the 2-day event.

While observing that, “no effective measures have yet been developed…