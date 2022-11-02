My Priorities Will be to Rebuild Abia Economy, Create Jobs – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Mr. Alex Otti, has promised to give priority to the revival and growth of the economy of the state if he gets the mandate to become state governor in 2023.

He made the pledge yesterday during a media interaction at his Umuru country home in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, saying a sound economy would have a chain reaction effect on the overall development of the state.

“The economy is so critical. If you don’t rebuild it, every other thing will collapse,” he said.

Otti, who is a renowned economist and former bank chief, also promised to pursue a policy of industrialisation to sustainably created jobs in order to reduce the alarming unemployment rate in the state.

According to him, “It is very easy to allow companies die but that is one thing that will not happen in our government,” he said, adding that he would not hesitate even to…