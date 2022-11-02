Niger to Spend N238.924bn in 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government is to spend over N238.924 billion on its capital and recurrent expenditure in the 2023 financial year.

The amount is higher than the 2022 Budget estimate of N225.1billion, with about 2.96 percent.

The 2023 Budget, is made up of N91, 044,745,351.31 or 38.11 percent recurrent expenditure while N147,879,712,431.16 or 61.89 percent is proposed for capital expenditure.

The state Governor, Sani Bello, who presented the budget proposal before the state House of Assembly yesterday disclosed that the proposed budget is expected to be financed by the Statutory Allocation (N61,094,737,097.00 representing 25.57 percent); Value Added Tax (VAT) (N35,616,260,802.00 or 14.90 percent); Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) (N22,519,483,986.00 or 9.43 percent); Excess Crude/Other Revenue (N4,257,726,144 or 1.78 percent), and Capital Receipts (N115,436,249,753.47 or 48.30).

Tagged the budget of ‘Consolidation and…