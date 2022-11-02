Nigeria Among Finalists of World’s Best School Prize Contest – THISDAYLIVE

The organisers of the Five ‘World’s Best School Prizes’ has announced the overall winners of the contest, of which Nigeria emerged as one of the finalists.

The winners included Project Shelter Wakadogo in Uganda, which won the prize for Overcoming Adversity; Dunoon Grammar School, UK, won the prize for Community Collaboration and Escuela Emilia Lascar in Chile, won the prize for innovation.​

Others are Bonuan Buquig National High School in the Philippines, which won the prize for Environmental Action while Curie Metropolitan High School, US won the prize for Supporting Healthy Lives.

T4 Education founded the World’s Best School Prize in collaboration with Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express. The initiative is acclaimed to be the world’s most prestigious education prize.

According to the organisers, all shortlisted schools across the five prizes from Nigeria and around the world will share their best practices…