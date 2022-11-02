Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting – THISDAYLIVE

* Council mourns ex-aviation minister, Amaechi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Osinbajo is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who left Abuja Monday for regular medical check-up in London, the United Kingdom.

The FEC, at the commencement of the meeting, observed a minute silence in honour of Nigeria’s first Aviation Minister, Mabzulike Amechi, who died on Tuesday at the age of 93.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers is being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Ministers present at the meeting include that of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola;…