Senator Adeola Restates Commitment to Constituents’ Empowerment – THISDAYLIVE

Kate Ejisu

The Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, at the Senate, Solomon Adeola has restated his commitment to serve his constituents.

He stated this in Lagos during an empowerment programme for his constituents, adding that he remained interested in any initiative targeted at skills acquisition in 11 vocations.

He said: “Let me state that in the remaining period of my service as senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, I will continue to deliver effective representation to my constituents in all walks of life with available resources for the largest senatorial district in Nigeria in terms of population.”

He said that the aim of the empowerment programme was for gainful employment for youths and women in his senatorial district irrespective of sex, tribe, religion or political affiliation.

“As a legislator of many years, I have made it of paramount importance that as many youths and women as possible…