SSU Hosts American Chemical Society 2022 Festival of Chemistry​ – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto
Sokoto State University (SSU) at the weekend hosted the 2022 Annual Festival of Chemistry, organised by the American Chemical Society, Student International Chapter of the university (ACS).
The event, held at the 350-seater Multipurpose Hall of the university, has its theme, ‘Why the chemist is still important’.
During the festival, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bashir Garba, a chemist of international repute, said science and technology remain a focal point around which meaningful innovations and development revolve.
“Science and Technology are the cornerstones for any meaningful innovations and development across the globe, while Chemistry continues to be a catalyst for the realisation of such goals,” he explained.
According to the statement signed by the information officer of the university, Zayyanu Shehu, the vice-chancellor, decried the lack of appreciable synergy between researchers and industries in…
Source: Thisday Newspaper