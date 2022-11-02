SSU Hosts American Chemical Society 2022 Festival of Chemistry​ – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State University (SSU)​ at the weekend hosted the 2022 Annual Festival of Chemistry, organised by the American Chemical Society, Student International Chapter of the university (ACS).​

The event, held at the 350-seater Multipurpose Hall of the university, has its theme, ‘Why the chemist is still important’.​

During the festival, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bashir Garba, a chemist of international repute, said science and technology remain a focal point around which meaningful innovations and development revolve.

“Science and Technology are the cornerstones for any meaningful innovations and development across the globe, while Chemistry continues to be a catalyst for the realisation of such goals,” he explained.

According to the statement signed by the information officer of the university, Zayyanu Shehu, the vice-chancellor, decried the lack of appreciable synergy between researchers and industries in…