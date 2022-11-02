Tribunal Admits Oyetola’s Documentary Evidence – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Election Petition Tribunal hearing the suit filed by the Ondo State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has admitted documentary evidence which lends credence to the claim that the governorship election leading to the declaration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect was manipulated.

Among the documents admitted in evidence were the INEC Regulation and Guideline for the election, INEC Manual for Electoral Officials, and Forms EC8As which are election results for Osogbo, Ede North and Ede South Local Government Areas, among others.

This is just as counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Paul Ananaba (SAN), declined consent to documents issued as Certified True Copies (CTC) by the commission.

At the hearing of the tribunal yesterday, counsel for Oyetola, Chief Lateef Fagbemi,(SAN), informed the tribunal that the documentary evidence sought to be tendered had been cross-checked by the…