Cabal Won’t Run My Govt – THISDAYLIVE

*On PDP crisis, he says: ‘we have moved ahead. Our train has moved. We leave the dislocations to the dust bin of history’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that if elected, his government will not be manipulated by any group of persons intent on controlling the affairs of state.

‘Cabal,’ wrote the VOA Hausa on its website, ‘is an English word frequently used in Nigeria to indicate that a coterie of politicians, and not the president, dictate the affairs of government.’

“You won’t find any cabal in my government. It is me: Waziri (Atiku) that will run the administration,” Atiku told Aliyu Mustapha Sokoto, the Head of the Hausa Service of the VOA during an exclusive interview at the station in Washington.

Many people, including the wife of the incumbent president, Aisha Buhari, have openly stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has…