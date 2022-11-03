Dangote’s 650,000bpd Facility to Account for More Than Half of 1.2m bpd Expected Africa’s Refining – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said the much-awaited Dangote Refinery’s refining capacity would account for more than half of Africa’s expected total additional distillations in the medium term.

The international oil cartel which stated this in its latest World Oil Outlook (WOO), disclosed that the addition was estimated at 1.2 million barrels per day in the medium term, stressing that the refinery which has a capacity of 650, 000 barrels per day, would take the lion’s share.

Apart from the asset owned by Africa’s richest man, also expected to begin production in the near future are that 100 tb/d refinery to be built in Soyo, Angola, the 110 tb/d Hassi Messaoud refinery expansion in Algeria, the 160 tb/d Midor refinery expansion in Egypt, the 10 tb/d Brahms modular refinery in Guinea and the 110 tb/d Pointe Noire II refinery in the Republic of Congo.

In addition, Ghana and Senegal are also…