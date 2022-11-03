FG Inaugurates Committee on Flood Prevention, Disaster Management  – THISDAYLIVE

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated a technical working group and steering committee on the management of floods and disasters in Nigeria.

The chairman of the committee and Minister of Water Resources, Sulieman Adamu, who spoke in Abuja Thursday, said in accordance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, he would coordinate teams from the relevant federal ministries, agencies and state governments to create action plans for preventing floods and disasters in Nigeria within 90 days.

Adamu said it was no longer news that the recent floods across the country devastated properties worth billions of naira, put several communities through difficulties, inundated residences in over 34 states, and caused severe hardship in various communities.

He said: “The members of the Presidential Committee being inaugurated today are seasoned professionals and bureaucrats who have been selected from across the MDAs, states and…