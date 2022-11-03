FG Targeting Chinese, Portuguese Turkish Loans to Complete Rail Projects, Says Minister  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has said that the federal government hopes to complete the ongoing rail projects across the country with multi-billion dollar loans from financial institutions based in China, Portugal and Turkey.

Sambo stated this Thursday when he appeared before the Joint National Assembly Committee on Land and Marine Transport, chaired by Senator Danjuma Goje.

He explained that the ministry is committed to the implementation of the Nigeria Railway Modernization project.

He said the railway network is being progressively expanded through yearly budgetary appropriations since the federal government is facing challenges in securing counterpart funding through loans.

The minister said: “Currently, the implementation of the Kaduna-Kano, Port Harcourt to Maiduguri and Kano- Maradi segments of the Railway Modernization is ongoing with the federal government counterpart funding in the 2022…