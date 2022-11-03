It’s Payback Time, Shettima Tells Hausa Community in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, yesterday, told one of the Hausa communities in Lagos that it was payback time for the good they had enjoyed under the Bola Tinubu leadership in the state and to the north in general.

Shettima, who visited the Hausa community in Alaba-Rago, Lagos, alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and their Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, told the people to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the 2023 election was the time for the north to pay Tinubu back for his past support to the north.

Shettima, who also had on his team, the Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and all Arewa leaders in the state, said Tinubu made President Muhammadu Buhari President in 2015 by giving him Bloc votes from the South West, a feat he repeated in 2019.

He also added that Tinubu provided the platform for Atiku to contest presidential…