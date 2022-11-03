KW-IRS Debunks Report, Says Agency Will Not be Distracted – THISDAYLIVE

The management of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has debunked a news report by an online platform alleging mismanagement by the agency.

It described the report as a reckless attack on the government, adding it is aware of the vast network of conspiracies to sully its image through propaganda and false equivalence as political campaigns begin.

KW-IRS said it will not succumb to lies and blackmail of any kind.

A statement by Head, Corporate Affairs of KW-IRS, Titilayomi Ogunwale, said the management of the agency was “appalled by the weight of bile and determination of some persons to rubbish the Service for their selfish gains. However, what keeps us above the malicious intent and envy is our professionalism, transparency, and the huge gains so far made in raising the bar in revenue generation and good ethics.

“A report in an online medium purporting some imaginary mismanagement of any funds is an exercise in futility. Unlike in…