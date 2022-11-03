OneWellness Launches App to Address Medication Adherence among Patients – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

OneWellness, a platform that provides holistic approach to healthcare management, has leveraged technology to provide improved healthcare services to thousands of patients, through the launch of a mobile app that will address medication adherence among patients and also allow members of the platform to have access to improved health services.

According to recent statistics, 70 per cent of global deaths are caused by non-communicable diseases and 75 per cent of the deaths come from low and middle-income countries like Nigeria. Based on the statistics, OneWellness had since realised that not enough attention is being paid to complications that could arise from non-communicable diseases, and concluded that medication adherence could be a primary determinant of treatment success.

Speaking at the launch of the app in Lagos recently, the CEO of OneWellness, Adeola Alli, a Pharmacist, said: “OneWellness provides a holistic approach to…