PAMO’s Revolution in Nigeria’s Nursing Education – THISDAYLIVE

Despite the critical role nurses play in the development of any country, Nigeria, unfortunately, is yet to adequately tap from their strength as every year, thousands of them leave Nigeria for other parts of the world, particularly the developed countries for greener pastures. But all of that is changing with the recent induction of fresh nurses from PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Blessing Ibunge reports

Nurses share the duty of care with doctors in the healthcare sector. They are the nearest to patients during treatment and recovery. They provide support for the patients’ physical and psycho-social needs. However, there has been a paradigm shift in their role in the advent of modern medicine. Nurses have a multifaceted role as holistic caregivers, patient advocates, specialists, and researchers. To play this role efficiently, nurses require some high-quality education backed by relevant facilities.

Despite this critical role nurses play in the…