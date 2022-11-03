Shettima’s Statement Denigrates Business That Employs Thousands of Workers – THISDAYLIVE

• Maintains politics doesn’t confer licence to be reckless •Says Tinubu’s running mate should apologise to Nigerian workers employed by his businesses

•Dele Momodu: Ex-VP remains one of the biggest employers of labour in Nigeria

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, replied the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, who had dismissed the former vice president as a mere ‘bottled water seller’ at a function in Lagos on Tuesday, saying it is shameful that the ex-Borno State governor would vilify a business that employs a large chunk of people in the North-east.

Atiku said the statement directed at him was not only irresponsible but also disrespectful.

In a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku told the former governor of Borno State and current senator for Borno Central that politics “does not…