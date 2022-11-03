Sports Betting Giant, BetKing Launches Its World Cup Campaign – THISDAYLIVE

Leading sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing, kicked off its World Cup campaign themed #FeelItBetOnIt, designed to engage and reward BetKing customers during the 2022 FIFA World Cup games.

As part of the campaign, BetKing aims to reward its customers with several prizes worth over 400 million Naira. This will include an all-expense paid trip for 12 lucky customers & agents, millions in betting credits to customers and thousands of other consolation prizes ranging from TVs, smartphones, generators & BetKing merchandise.

Speaking at the event, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director, KingMakers, said, “At BetKing, we are deeply committed to celebrating the spirit of football and rewarding our customers. The World Cup gives us an opportunity to do just that. We have leveraged all touch points to ensure we provide our customers with an unforgettable experience. Through special odds and features being rolled out, we aim to bring the thrill and…