Transcorp Delivers Strong Performance, Reports 41.4% PAT Increase in Q3 – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc has released its results for the third quarter (Q3) year ended September 30, 2022, recording significant improvement across its major income lines.

Despite the extremely challenging business environment, the conglomerate with investments in the hospitality, power and oil & gas sectors, recorded impressive growth in its profit after tax which rose by 41.4per cent to N19billion up from N13.3billion recorded the previous year in September 2021.

The company also announced 47.7 per cent increase in profit before tax to N20.9 billion in Q3 2022 , higher than N‎14.1 billion recorded in the similar period of 2021.

The results filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) also showed that the Group’s total revenue rose by 12.5per cent from N85.6billion in Q3 2021 to N96.2billion in the period under consideration.

Operating Income also grew by 14.5per cent from N‎27.5 billion in…