2023 Elections Won’t Be Decided in Paris or Dubai, APC Mocks PDP, Atiku – THISDAYLIVE

*Says opposition party is drowning

*Kicks off campaign in Jos November 15

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to stop gallivanting around the world, because the 2023 presidential election would not be decided in Paris, Washington or Dubai, but in Nigeria by Nigerians.

The campaign council dismissed PDP as a drowning party, as APC resolved to flag off its presidential campaign, ahead of the 2023 elections, in Jos on November 15.

Director of Special Media Projects and New Media, Tinubu/Shettima PCC, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, made the assertions in reaction to the statement credited to one of the spokespersons of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye had described the APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, as “grand…