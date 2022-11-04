2,506 Patients Benefit from Free Medical Treatment in Etinan LGA – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Over 2,506 patients have benefited from free medical/surgical treatments in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State courtesy of a non-governmental organisation in the state, Health Care Alliance (HEAL).

The Convener of the group, Dr. Ekem Emmanuel, disclosed this while briefing journalists in the state yesterday, adding that out of the number, surgeries were performed on 301 patients with health challenges ranging from myomectomies, herniorrhaphies, hydrocelectomies,Orchidectomy, vaginoplasty to vaginal hysterectomies (VagHys), among others.

HEAL is a coalition of health care professionals in the state routing for Pastor Umo Eno, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 election in the state.

Emmanuel stated that a man who had a giant scrotal hernia for over 32 years, and a 16-year-old male who had third testes were successfully operated during the free medical outreach.

According to…