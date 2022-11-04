Court Affirms Akpoti-Uduaghan as Kogi Central Senatorial District Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja yesterday dismissed the appeal filed against the candidature of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Court presided by Justice Gafai upheld the argument of J.J. Usman on behalf of Akpoti-Uduaghan held that the Deponents of the affidavits in support of the originating summons who were not delegates could not challenge the delegate election.

The Court held further that the handwritten purported delegate list by the appellant lacked evidential value. Relying on the certified true copies of the delegate election results and the primary election tendered by Akpoti-Uduaghan, the court held that the election of Akpoti-Uduaghan was upheld, the appeal lacks merit and was dismissed.