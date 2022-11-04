HURIWA Kicks as Federal Govt Secures Order to Seize 40 Ekweremadu’s Properties  – THISDAYLIVE

*Says move plot to jeopardize bail application in UK Court

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has faulted the move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to temporarily seize 40 properties belonging to a former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The temporary seizure was sequel to a ruling of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court delivered on Friday.

Senator Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice are currently on trial at a London Court over allegations bordering on trafficking of a minor to the UK with the intention to harvest the minor’s organ.

Following the seriousness of the crime of organ harvesting in the United Kingdom, the court declined to grant Ekweremadu bail on the grounds that the crime attracts imprisonment in the United Kingdom.

Although, Ekweremadu and wife had pleaded not guilty to the charge…