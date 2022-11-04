Jigawa, Anambra, Kogi Most Affected By Flood Disaster – THISDAYLIVE

*Reveals Ebonyi not among 10 worst hit states

*Claims ignorance of USAID’s $1m donation to victims

*Says enforcement of evacuation warnings to be considered in the future

*Govt mulls compensation for owners of destroyed farms

*FG inaugurates committee on flood prevention, disaster management

*Sylva calls for collective action, permanent solution to flooding

Deji Elumoye, Folalumi Alaran in Abuja and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The federal government yesterday gave an update on the recent flood disaster that wreaked havoc across the country and categorised Jigawa, Anambra and Kogi as states most hit in terms of deaths and other calamities.

Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, made this known while speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja.

This was just as the federal government yesterday inaugurated a Technical Working Group and Steering Committee on the management…