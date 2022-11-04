Masari Inaugurates Committee to End Katsina Varsity Crisis  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has inaugurated a committee to tackle the crisis rocking the state-owned Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University a few weeks after receiving the report of the visitation panel.

Masari, while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, urged its members to condense the recommendations made by the visitation panel into a white paper format that would enable the government to implement them.

He said the state government was committed and determined to take all necessary actions to restore the honour and dignity of the university, its certificate and students.

Masari said: “We can’t afford Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to fall into the trap of a continuous crisis that is likely and definitely interfere with the academic performance of the university and quality of education that the university is supposed to give.

“For that reason, your work is simple and forward but I want you…