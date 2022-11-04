Melaye Scolds Shettima, Says Presidential Villa Not for Bandits – THISDAYLIVE

* Atiku: We’re yet to resolve PDP crisis, but we’ve moved ahead

*Declares no cabal will run his govt*Insists call for Ayu’s removal untimely, counterproductive

*Promises to support death penalty for kidnappers as president

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

One of the spokespersons of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, chided the vice presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, saying the presidential villa is not meant for bandits.

This is just as the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, admitted that though the crisis rocking the party had yet to be resolved, he had moved ahead to commerce his campaign for the presidency.

Speaking to the Voice of America (VOA), Hausa Service, in Washington DC, Atiku insisted that the call for the removal of the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was ill-timed and…