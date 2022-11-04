NGO Seeks Improved Primary Healthcare Delivery in Enugu – THISDAYLIVE

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A non-governmental organisation, ‘Follow The Money’, has asked the Enugu State Government to procure ambulances and recruit more medical personnel as part of efforts to improve primary healthcare delivery in the state.

The state Lead of the NGO, Daniel Ugwu, made the appeal in Enugu yesterday during a town hall meeting and presentation of the COVID-19 Transparency and Accountability Project (CTAP) report of 2022.

Ugwu noted that apart from the non-availability of ambulances and dearth of medical personnel, most of the PHCs lack adequate toilet facilities, do not have incinerators as well a dearth of cooling vans for the storage of vaccines.

While commending the state government’s efforts in the areas of antenatal services and maternity, he said a lot more needs to be done to improve the state of primary healthcare delivery in the state.

In his reaction, the Executive Secretary of the state primary healthcare development…