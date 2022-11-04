NIGERIA AND THE PROBLEM OF CHILD LABOUR – THISDAYLIVE

That children matter is as easy to say as it is to understand because it is a truism bereft of any complications. It is further simplified by the fact that if the world is to have any future at all, the children must play a part in that future.

Children matter. As the center of the family which is often the foundation of any stable society, children matter to an extent that cannot be fully described. As the youngest members of any society at every point in time, nature ensures that they will survive other members of the society and that naturally, they will be around after others have long gone.

Children matter because they bring with them the ability to reinvent the world as it is. Yet, this is a world that hunts children. In many parts of the world, children, as the most vulnerable part of the population often live under harrowing conditions. Whenever and wherever there have been conflict, experience has shown that children have…