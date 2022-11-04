Nigeria Leading Africa’s Drive for Investments in Infrastructure to Boost Gas Exports – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, yesterday said Nigeria was leading the drive for massive investments in critical gas infrastructure in Africa to boost the export of the product to Europe and other continents.

Kyari stated this during a panel session at the ADIPEC Strategic Conference holding in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The panel session focused on how leadership and organisational agendas were changing as the industry navigates the evolving global energy landscape.

Contributing at the panel, the NNPC GCEO said the energy transitioning aspiration has changed the dynamics of the global oil and gas industry.

He noted that currently, the global community was faced with a stark reality of sourcing for cleaner energy, adding that within this context, Nigeria has adopted gas as its transition fuel.

Kyari stated that the federal government recognised the…