Obaseki Seeks Offer of State Police from Next President – THISDAYLIVE

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Thursday, said if the next president of the nation would allow his state to have its police for better security, it is one of the issues they would vote for.

Obaseki noted this as part of strategies for enhanced security contrary to the unitary structure of the nation’s security.

Speaking at the Women In Security Lagos 2022 Conference which was held in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, the governor noted, “It is constitutional. It is one of the issues in discussion.

“Can the next president of this country guarantee the Edo people that he will allow us to have our police? If he says yes and we trust and believe him it’s one of the issues we will vote for.”

In line with the theme, “Developing Resilient Leaders for the African Security Industry”, the governor encouraged women to stop lamenting, but rather participate in party politics.

He emphasised: “The major challenge of governance…