Tinubu Pledges to Tackle Perennial Flooding in Kogi, Benue States – THISDAYLIVE

*More 1.3m children affected by flood in Nigeria, says Save the Children International

*Declare national disaster in Nigeria, Catholic church tells FG

*Isoko Rep candidate, others sue federal govt for negligence

*Demand N100bn compensation

Alex Enumah, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the people of Kogi and Benue states of his commitment to combat the perennial flooding confronting the two states if voted in the 2023 general elections

Tinubu who made the pledge while speaking to a large crowd of APC supporters at Muhammadu Buhari Civil Centre in Lokoja, Kogi State capital yesterday.

The APC presidential flag bearer who was represented by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, stated that the problems of flooding would be tackled headlong and the people of the affected areas would have sigh of relief.

“Let…