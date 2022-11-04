Troops Kill 48 Terrorists in North-east – THISDAYLIVE

*Says 145 insurgents, families surrender

*Deactivates 157 illegal refineries

*Says operations denied oil thieves N2.4bn

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops fighting insurgents in the North-east killed 48 members of terror groups, Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in the past two weeks.

It said 145 insurgents and their families surrendered to troops in the North-east even as troops operating in the Niger Delta region deactivated 157 illegal refineries and recovered 34,547 barrels of crude oil, 650,000 litres of diesel, 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 10,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine (DPK) and denied oil thieves N2.4 billion.

Speaking in Abuja, Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj Gen Musa Damadami, said the operations were conducted by the military across the country in the past two weeks.

Danmadami said troops arrested…