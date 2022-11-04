Wike Increases Number of Special Assistants on Political Affairs to 200,000 – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has increased the number of his Special Assistants on Political Affairs from the initial 100, 000 to 200, 000 persons.

Governor Wike announced the new figure yesterday, while inaugurating the second batch of the first 100,000 Special Assistants from Rivers East Senatorial District at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The governor explained that he has been inundated with requests from Rivers people who appealed to be considered for the appointment.

“As I speak to you, my mail box almost crashed. People are sending text messages saying ‘why are you leaving us alone, the job is too much. This number cannot do the work’.

“Therefore, a lot of Rivers people are volunteering to be part of this work. And I can announce to you today, we have increased the number from 100,000 to 200,000.”

Governor Wike therefore, directed all political…