Afenifere Laments Spike in Terrorism, Insecurity, Restates Call for State Police – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Concerned about the rise in insecurity resulting in multiple loss of lives and properties across the country, the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has called on the federal government to change its style and confront the challenges headlong.

In a Press Statement issued Saturday by the organisation’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere expressed regret that the government under President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing enough to stop terrorism and kidnapping incidents festering on a daily basis.

The group recalled the kidnapping of about 30 children working on a farm in Mairuwa village in Katsina State, the abduction of travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway including former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Adigun Agbaje; the killing of dozens of people in Benue State, the killing of a NECO staff by armed robbers on the campus of the University of Ibadan mid-week…