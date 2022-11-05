Afreximbank, Silverbird Sign Deal for World Class Film Complex in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo in Abidjan

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Silverbird Group yesterday signed a partnership agreement on the side-lines of the Africa Investment Forum holding in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to build West Africa’s largest and most modern educational and film studio complex in Lagos.

The partnership was signed by Mrs. Helen Brume, Director, Project and Asset-Based Finance, Afreximbank and Mr. Ben Murray-Bruce, Founder of Silverbird Group.

The ground-breaking project, the Ben Murray-Bruce Studios and Film Academy (BMB Studios and Film Academy), will transform the 32,725 square meter land area in Eko Atlantic City into two purpose-built sound stages, a Digital Hub with music and broadcast studios, editing bays, screening rooms, Studio backlot, Production Offices and a Film Academy designed to meet the aspirations of today’s and tomorrow’s content creators.

According to the partners, the project seeks to accelerate Africa’s…