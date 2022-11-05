Akwa Ibom Indigenes in Lagos Declare Support for Umo Eno – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

Akwa Ibom indigenes in Lagos have formally declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, with a promise to stand solidly by him and work for the enthronement of his governorship in 2023.

President of Akwa Ibom Community (AKISCOM), Lagos, Prince Felix Udoh, made the declaration in his goodwill message during the formal presentation of the governorship candidate to Akwa Ibom indigenes in Lagos by the Director-General of Umo Eno/Akon Eyakenyi Campaign Organisation, Chief Assam Assam at an event jointly organised by the Lagos chapter of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) and Akwa Ibom Community (AKISCOM), Lagos, through the office of the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Representative in Lagos, held at NAF Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, last Sunday.

He said AKISCOM which is the umbrella body of all Akwa Ibom indigenes in the diaspora, Lagos, had resolved to support the…