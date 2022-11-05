ASUU Prepares for Fresh War with FG as Lecturers Get Half Pay – THISDAYLIVE

*Summons emergency NEC meeting

*Ngige: No Work No Pay law applied in computing their October salaries

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set for a fresh war with the federal government over the government’s decision to pay lecturers half salaries for the month of October, 2022.

On the same day, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige said the federal government cannot go against the “No Work, No Pay” rule as it affects members of ASUU, and that their October salaries were computed on this basis.

Already, the ASUU leadership is said to have summoned an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council in Abuja, to decide its response to the half October salaries paid by the federal government.

The National President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, remarked: “Half salaries were paid, no reasons were given whatsoever. We learnt that Ngige wrote to the office of the Accountant General…