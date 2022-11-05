DavoDanni Exceeds Required Shareholders Funds in Quarter 3 – THISDAYLIVE

Leading state Microfinance Bank, DavoDanni, has stated that as at September 30, 2022 its shareholder fund was N1.6 billion, which is in excess of the required minimum capital requirement of N1 billion.

Managing Director, DavoDani Microfinance Bank, John Ologe, disclosed this at the unveiling of new logo and brand identity held recently in Lagos.

He noted that the firm has also grown its risk assets portfolio to over N 3 billion, with a balance sheet size of N3.8 billion.

He said that in a bid to improve their services DavoDani has designed a new career path to enable staff build a formidable career with the Bank, reviewed the bank’s salary structure in order to be competitive among our peers.

and carve a human capital niche, met the required minimum re-capitalisation of N1 billion and utilise the funds for growth and developed a new outlook in terms of physical image, brand visibility and product offering for the bank.

On the company’s…