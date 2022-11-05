Fear and Trembling  – THISDAYLIVE

EDIFYING ELUCIDATIONS BY Okey Ikechukwu

Our people say that there’s something to worry about when all known soothsayers maintain a pregnant silence, while wearing a scowl. Our people also say that neither the man who wants to wash his clothes in the morning, nor one who wants to set out early for a distant market with a bag of salt on his head, will know what to do for sure if the sky remains overcast for long, but brings neither rain nor strong winds. My people say that the appearance of the dragonfly is a clear sign that the dry season and the concomitant harmattan wind is near. Look around you and tremble.

Nothing has changed for the better since our Non-Partisan Roundtable on the state of the nation in May, a few months ago. Matters have gotten worse, instead. There seems to be a brewing cocktail of unpleasant events. The greater worry is that it may all turn into a frightening and inescapable cascade of calamities. No one can give it a name…